Free youth heart screening offered Nov. 2 for ages 14-24 at Meadowdale HS



Nick of Time Foundation , in partnership with the University of Washington Center for Sports Cardiology, will conduct free EKG youth heart screenings Wednesday, Nov. 2 for Edmonds School District students ages 14 and older.

An EKG is performed that analyzes the electrical signals of the heart and the results are reviewed on-site by medical professionals experienced in EKG youth heart screens. A simple EKG can identify certain serious heart conditions that cannot be detected by a stethoscope.

The event will run from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 2 at Meadowdale High in the main gym (6002 168th St. S.W., Lynnwood).

Requirements:

Pre-registration required to schedule an appointment: http://bit.ly/NoTFEKGAppt