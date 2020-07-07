Free weekly COVID-19 testing available starting July 10 at the Lynnwood Food Bank

Harborview Medical Center and University of Washington School of Medicine will be on site at the Lynnwood Food Bank to offer COVID-19 testing every Friday in July, from 9:30 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Those experiencing symptoms — including coughing, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, fever, gastrointestinal symptoms, muscle aches, headache, chills, sore throat, runny nose, new loss of taste or smell — should call a doctor to find out if a test for COVID-19 is necessary. Those who do not have a doctor can speak with UW Medicine staff at the testing site.

Services will be available for walk-up or drive-up visitors to register and get tested. No insurance is required, and results will be available within two days.

Anyone is eligible to be tested, but priority services will be given to people experiencing homeless, residents of shelters and transitional housing, and the undocumented community.

To preregister for testing, call 206-902-8477.