Free webinar July 13 aimed at helping businesses impacted by COVID-19 quarantine

Lynnwood-based Fortuna Law is hosting a free webinar targeted at small businesses in King and Snohomish counties that need assistance during the COVID-19 outbreak. The meeting will be held via Zoom on Monday, July 13, at 2 p.m.
The webinar will review to review COVID-19 resources for small businesses that have been affected by the quarantine.
Topics will include:
- Paycheck Protection Program Updates
- CARES Act and Other Stimulus Initiatives
- Snohomish County Business Grants
RSVP to jnand@fortuna-law.com.