Free webinar July 13 aimed at helping businesses impacted by COVID-19 quarantine

Posted: July 5, 2020

Lynnwood-based Fortuna Law is hosting a free webinar targeted at small businesses in King and Snohomish counties that need assistance during the COVID-19 outbreak. The meeting will be held via Zoom on Monday, July 13,  at 2 p.m.

The webinar will review to review COVID-19 resources for small businesses that have been affected by the quarantine.

Topics will include:

  • Paycheck Protection Program Updates
  • CARES Act and Other Stimulus Initiatives
  • Snohomish County Business Grants

RSVP to jnand@fortuna-law.com.

