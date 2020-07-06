Free webinar July 13 aimed at helping businesses impacted by COVID-19 quarantine

Lynnwood-based Fortuna Law is hosting a free webinar targeted at small businesses in King and Snohomish counties that need assistance during the COVID-19 outbreak. The meeting will be held via Zoom on Monday, July 13, at 2 p.m.

The webinar will review to review COVID-19 resources for small businesses that have been affected by the quarantine.

Topics will include:

Paycheck Protection Program Updates

CARES Act and Other Stimulus Initiatives

Snohomish County Business Grants

RSVP to jnand@fortuna-law.com.