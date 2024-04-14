Free Verdant cooking class ‘Eating Well for You and the Environment’ April 17

The Verdant Health Commission will be hosting a free cooking class Wednesday, April 17 designed to teach participants ways to optimize taste, health and environmental concerns when selecting and preparing food.

Registered dietician Amy Reuter will demonstrate how to transform common food scraps into delicious dips, crunchy snacks and flavorful stock. The hourlong class beginning at 6 p.m. will be held both virtually and in-person at the Verdant Community Wellness Center, 4710 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood.

It is recommended that in-person attendees come to the demo kitchen 10 minutes in advance. As this is a hybrid class, participants can also watch online using Zoom. Register for the course here.