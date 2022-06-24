Free slice day at Pagliacci Pizza locations June 25

With locations in Edmonds and Shoreline, Pagliacci Pizza is inviting you to have lunch on them Saturday, June 25.

“We are fortunate to have locations in such wonderful communities in the greater Seattle/Bellevue area,” said Matt Galvin, co-owner of Pagliacci. “This is our way of showing appreciation for your loyalty and support.”

Visit any Pagliacci location (except the University of Washington locations) from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. June 25 and get up to two free slices.

The restaurant will be serving four popular pies: Original Cheese, Extra Pepperoni, The Hawaiian and The Italiano.