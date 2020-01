The Edmonds Yacht Club invites boat owners to a free Safe Boating Seminar at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4 at the yacht club, 326 Admiral Way, Edmonds.

The seminar will cover local knowledge on docking within the Edmonds Marina, line handling, and the use of correct knots. It will also address common local weather and tide conditions. It’s co-sponsored by the Port of Edmonds, the Edmonds Yacht Club and the Coast Guard Auxiliary.

To learn more, email safeboatingedmonds@gmail.com