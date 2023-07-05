Free picnic cooking demo at Verdant in Lynnwood July 12

The Verdant Health Commission is sponsoring a free cooking demonstration Wednesday, July 12 focused on healthy picnic foods. The cass will be led by Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Christy Goff. Individuals who attend – virtually or in-person – will receive recipes and handouts.

The in-person portion of the event will at Verdant Community Wellness Center, 4710 196th St. S.W., from 1-2 p.m., though participants are asked to arrive by 12:50 p.m. to be admitted to the demo kitchen. A Zoom link will be emailed 24-48 hours before the session to individuals who are registered to attend virtually. Those interested can learn more and register here.