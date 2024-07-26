Free movie night: ‘UP’ at Terrace Creek Park July 27

UP will be the movie showing at Terrace Creek Park starting at 9 p.m. this Saturday, July 27. It’s the first of four free films offered through Terrace Summer Nights 2024, sponsored by the City of Mountlake Terrace.

The film centers on Carl Fredricksen, an elderly widower who travels to South America with youngster Russell to fulfill a promise that he made to his late wife Ellie. Along the way, they meet a talking dog named Dug and encounter a giant bird named Kevin.

All of this summer’s movies will be at Terrace Creek Park, 23200 48th Ave. W.

The next three films scheduled are:

Aug. 3: The Lego Movie at Terrace Creek Park 9 p.m.

Aug. 9: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them movie at Terrace Creek Park 8:45 p.m.

Aug. 16: D2: Mighty Ducks movie at Terrace Creek Park 8:30 p.m.