Free movie night: ‘The Lego Movie’ at Terrace Creek Park Aug. 3

The Lego Movie will be the movie showing at Terrace Creek Park starting at 9 p.m. this Saturday, Aug. 3. It’s the second of four free films offered through Terrace Summer Nights 2024, sponsored by the City of Mountlake Terrace.

Released in 2014, The Lego Movie became a critical and commercial success, receiving acclaim for its animation, writing, story, humor, score, and voice acting. It received a nomination for Best Original Song at the 87th Academy Awards, among numerous other accolades.

All of this summer’s movies will be at Terrace Creek Park, 23200 48th Ave. W.

The next two films scheduled are:

Aug. 9: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them movie at Terrace Creek Park 8:45 p.m.

Aug. 16: D2: Mighty Ducks movie at Terrace Creek Park 8:30 p.m.