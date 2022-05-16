Free mental wellness conference for teens at Everett Community College May 21

Leadership Launch, a nonprofit organization dedicated to developing student leaders and strengthening communities, is hosting Emotion Commotion on May 21, from noon-4 p.m. at Everett Community College.

Held at the Henry M. Jackson Conference Center, the student-organized event will feature keynote speakers and workshops focused on the topics of mental wellness through movement, self-expression through art, and leadership through service and connection with the community. Teens from 8th grade to college are welcome to register and attend for free.

Every year, Leadership Launch students plan and execute a “launch project,” which is a student-led service project that benefits the community in some way that is meaningful to the students. This year’s launch project is Emotion Commotion: Connecting and Leading Through Mental Wellness and Self-Expression. This event reflects the students’ collective solution to feeling disconnected from each other and the community as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The workshops will include a diverse selection of activities that both introverted and extroverted students can feel comfortable engaging in, ranging from yoga and martial arts to poetry and a nature walk. Students in attendance will walk away with various tools and techniques to promote better mental wellness and connection.

Emotion Commotion is presented by Leadership Launch in partnership with Everett Community College, South Everett-Mukilteo Rotary Club, Community Foundation of Snohomish County, and Kiwanis Club of Mukilteo. It is open to all eighth-grade through college students.

The first 50 registrants will receive a free event T-shirt. Food and snacks will be provided. Students can register at leadershiplaunch.org, or at this link.