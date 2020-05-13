Free May 14 webinar focuses on ways to stay healthy during a pandemic

Dr. Amber Content, ND of Mountlake Terrace-based Monarch Regenerative Medicine is hosting a series of free webinars aimed at discussing how to stay healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic. The goal is to help participants gain control of their health, boost their immune systems and reduce their risk. The first webinar is Thursday, May 14 at 6:30 p.m.

Content will be discussing diet, lifestyle, and supplement changes you need to implement right now. She will also be covering the different lab tests available and what ones are the best.

There is no charge for registration and you are encouraged to share this email invite with your family, friends and coworkers.

To register, click DrAmberContent.webinarninja.com/live-webinars/325832/register

If you can’t make the live webinar, sign up and you will be sent the replay.