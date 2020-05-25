Free June 9 webinar features interview with ‘They Were Soldiers’ authors

Military Wire columnist and Edmonds resident Mike Schindler will be interviewing Joseph Galloway and Marvin Wolf, the authors of They Were Soldiers, during a live webinar at 10 a.m. June 9 — part of the Live On Purpose speakers series sponsored by Operation Military Family Cares.

The session part of a series of free webinars featuring speakers who will also appear at the organization’s Vision 2020 leadership conference in October (rescheduled from May).

Schindler is a U.S. Navy veteran and the founder and CEO of Operation Military Family Cares, a non-profit providing programs and solutions that improve the health, morale and finances of U.S. veteran families and the the industries that hire them.

Joe Galloway a distinguished war correspondent and New York Times bestselling author who served four tours in Vietnam, and Marvin Wolf is an award-winning author who served in Vietnam as an Army combat photographer, reporter, and press chief.

In their just-released book, They Were Soldiers, Galloway and Wolf profile 48 Vietnam veterans who changed the world for the better. From both the well-known and unknown, the book highlights veterans such as the legendary director, producer and screenwriter Oliver Stone, FedEx founder Fred Smith, 4-Star Generals Colin Powell and Barry McCaffrey, New York Stock Exchange chairman Marshall Carter, Deputy Secretary of State Richard Armitage, and Eileen Moore, a former evacuation hospital nurse and current appellate judge who also serves as a mentor in California’s Combat Veterans Court.

People can register here or they can go to www.vision2020today.com.

