Free home maintenance seminar in Lynnwood July 14

Learn how to protect your investment with an overview of home maintenance responsibilities from 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 14, sponsored by Habitat for Humanity Snohomish County.

The free seminar will address home inspections, introduction to electrical, plumbing and HVAC systems. Handling home emergencies will also be covered in this class.

The location is Calvary Tabernacle UPC, 16824 44th Ave. W. in Lynnwood.

The class is led by Chris Anderson, construction manager for Habitat for Humanity of Snohomish County.