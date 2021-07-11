Free, healthy activities on the menu in July with Verdant

In addition to South County Walks and Meet Me at the Park activities this summer, the Verdant Health Commission is offering free virtual classes and cooking demonstrations in July.

Expand your knowledge and learn some health tips and tricks. Whle free, class registration is required. A few examples include:

More classes are listed on the Verdant website calendar.

Beginning in August and September, Verdant will offer a mix of virtual, in-person, and hybrid classes. Visit verdanthealth.org for updates and information.