Free, hands-only CPR training at Edmonds CC Sept. 30

Premera Blue Cross and American Red Cross have partnered to provide South Snohomish County residents with four opportunities for free Community Hands-only CPR training. Edmonds Community College will sponsor the events, to be held Monday, Sept. 30, on campus.

Sessions will be held at 3:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., and 5:30 p.m. A session in Spanish will be at 6:30 p.m. This training is free and open to the public.

More than 80 percent of all sudden cardiac arrests occur at home and according to the Resuscitation Research Group, the chance of surviving a cardiac arrest outside a hospital was found to be twice as high when bystanders performed continuous chest compressions without mouth-to-mouth breathing, as compared to when bystanders performed standard CPR.

“Premera and the American Red Cross share a mission to ensure the safety of our community,” said Chuck Morrison, executive director of the American Red Cross serving Snohomish County. “Premera’s gift of training is truly a gift for the entire family.”

According to Morrison, hands-only CPR training is far more likely to be used with a family member or co-worker than with a perfect stranger.

Register online at cvent.com/d/7yqv55.

Sessions will be held on the Edmonds CC campus in Woodway Hall, Room 202. For a campus map and directions, visit edcc.edu/campus.