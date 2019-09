Hit a brick wall with your genealogy research? Sno-Isle Genealogical Society is offering free help on Saturday, Sept. 28 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Sno-Isle Research Library, 19827 Poplar Way, Heritage Park, Lynnwood.

An experienced researcher will work one on one with you to help solve your research problem. Only four appointments are available. To schedule a time, call 425-775-6267 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Tuesday, Thursday or Saturday.