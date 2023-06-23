Free fireworks ban yard signs available from South County Fire starting June 28

Help spread the word that fireworks are illegal in southwest Snohomish County with a free yard sign from South County Fire.

Fireworks use is banned throughout South County Fire’s service area: Brier, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Mill Creek, Mountlake Terrace and unincorporated southwest Snohomish County. Yard signs will be available for residents to pick up June 28-July 3, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., while supplies last at these South County Fire stations:

Downtown Edmonds Fire Station: 275 6th Ave. N..

Mariner Fire Station: 12310 Meridian Ave. S., Everett.

Martha Lake Fire Station: 16819 13th Ave. W., Lynnwood.

Mill Creek Fire Station: 1020 153rd St. S.E., Mill Creek.

Mountlake Terrace Fire Station: 5902 232nd St. S.W.

Lynnwood Civic Center Station: 18800 44th Ave. W.

Neighborhood kits: Order by June 27

Neighborhoods and homeowner associations in South County Fire’s service area can order free kits, which include firework ban handouts, social media graphics to share and up to 10 fireworks ban signs. Learn more and request kits by June 27 at the South County Fire website: www.southsnofire.org/fireworks.

A map of the ban area and a variety of yard signs to download, print and post, including designs specifically for pet owners and veterans are also available at the website.