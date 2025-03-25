Free EKG screenings offered to young people April 2 at Lynnwood HS

The Edmonds School District is partnering with the Nick of Time Foundation and the University of Washington Center for Sports Cardiology to host a free EKG Youth Heart Screening event from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday, April 2, at the Lynnwood High School Gymnasium, 18218 North Rd. in Bothell.

The screening is open to all young people ages 12-24, regardless of where they attend school.

Preregistration is required. No walk-ins will be accepted. Register at http://bit.ly/NoTFEKGAppt. The heart screening permission and history form must be signed before participation. Forms can be found here. Submit completed forms via email to thornhille992@edmonds.wednet.edu.

Sudden Cardiac Arrest (SCA) is the leading cause of death in young people who are active in sports or other physical activities. A simple EKG (electrocardiogram) can detect heart conditions that may not be found during routine physical exams. This event provides an opportunity for early detection and intervention, potentially saving lives.

Each participant will go through a confidential and non-invasive screening process that includes:

Heart health survey – A review of personal and family history to identify possible risk factors.

EKG test – A painless procedure that records the heart’s electrical activity.

On-site medical review – Doctors experienced in youth heart health will evaluate results, and some participants may receive an echocardiogram if needed.

CPR & AED Training – Every participant will also receive hands-on instruction in life-saving CPR techniques and how to use an AED (Automated External Defibrillator).