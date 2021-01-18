Free drive-thru, walk-up COVID testing event in MLT Jan. 22

The testing is open to anyone in the community. While this is a drive-thru event, walk-in people will be accommodated.

Cars should line up on 228th and queue up along 48th Avenue West. Enter on 228th Street Southwest, and a volunteer will direct you to the correct lane of traffic. Exit on 229th Street Southwest.

This event is intended to reduce barriers to testing, including symptom checks, insurance requirements and access for people with transportation challenges.

It is possible to have COVID-19 and not be symptomatic, which could result in unintentionally spreading the virus to others, so this event does not require the person tested to have symptoms.

This event is free to everyone, regardless of insurance coverage. If you have insurance, please bring your insurance card, as providing that information will preserve grant funds to cover the costs for those without insurance.

While this is a drive-thru event, walk-ups will be limited and are available to support people traveling by bus or foot.

Medical Teams staff and volunteers will register each person from their vehicle. For infection control purposes, clients will not touch the registration paperwork. Bring your ID and health insurance cards if you have insurance.

Tests are sent to the University of Washington and results can easily be accessed online with a code that is provided at the testing site. Test results are available two to five days after the test, however results may be available in as soon as 24-48 hours.