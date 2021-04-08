Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing and dental van in MLT Saturday

A community event providing free COVID-19 testing and dental services in Mountlake Terrace is set for the Masjid Umar Al-Farooq mosque on Saturday, April 10. Drive-thru tests for the coronavirus will be administered from 1-5 p.m. and people can expect to receive their results within approximately 24 hours. The mobile dental clinic will run from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. and offer services focused on urgent and restorative care to adults with low-incomes.

Neither event requires advance registration and services will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis. However, organizers do recommend that people seeking dental care fill out an online form ahead of time to streamline the check-in process. To receive the online form for dental care before check-in, email mhpseattle@gmail.com or contact 425-326-0463.

Health care services for Saturday’s events are being coordinated by Muslim Health Professionals of Seattle and Medical Teams International.

By combining the testing and dental care events, “It just makes it easier (for people), like a one-stop shop,” said Muhammad Halimun, dental chair with Muslim Health Professionals of Seattle.

“Our goal for this event is really to get as many people tested as possible; especially people going back to work, people going back outside, we’re trying to get back to some semblance of normal,” he said. While the event is open to anyone in the community, there is an additional focus on providing the services to people living in multi-generational households with elderly members.

The dental van onsite will be equipped for emergency dental care and people experiencing pain are given priority. Staff will be able to provide services such as exams, x-rays, cleanings, fillings and extractions. Those who require additional follow-up will be connected with resources, such as other clinics in the area, where they “can continue the work that we started or maybe do something that’s more involved,” Halimun said.

Masjid Umar Al-Farooq mosque is located at 5507 238th St. S.W. in Mountlake Terrace.