Free Day-to-Day with Dementia event in Edmonds Oct. 19

All are invited to a free community education event, Day-to-Day With Dementia, from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Oct. 19 at Edmonds Lutheran Church, 23525 84th Ave. W., Edmonds.
Led by a local dementia specialist, you will learn why your loved ones’ abilities and behaviors change, and how to best love and care for them — while caring for yourself too.
While the event is free, Chase Elementary School donations of new clothing, school supplies and non-perishable healthy snacks are welcome.
