Free COVID-19 vaccination event Friday in Mountlake Terrace

The Masjid Umar Al-Farooq mosque in Mountlake Terrace is holding a free walk-in COVID-19 vaccination event Friday, Jan. 28 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

No appointment is necessary. Participants are asked to bring their identification and an insurance card, if they have one, but insurance is not required to receive a vaccinationt.

Masjid Umar Al-Farooq mosque is located at 5507 238th St. S.W.