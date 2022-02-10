Free COVID-19 vaccination event Friday in Mountlake Terrace

The Masjid Umar Al-Farooq mosque in Mountlake Terrace is holding a free walk-in COVID-19 vaccination event Friday, Feb. 11 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
No appointment is necessary. Participants are asked to bring their identification and an insurance card, if they have one, but insurance is not required to receive a vaccination.
Masjid Umar Al-Farooq mosque is located at 5507 238th St. S.W.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.
Notify me of followup comments via email. You can also subscribe without commenting.