Free children’s theatre performance of ‘The Trial of the Big Bad Wolf" at Mountlake Terrace HS Jan. 16

Mountlake Terrace High School’s Play Production Class, in partnership with the Foundation for Edmonds School District, is offering a free public performance of a children’s theatre production — The Trial of the Big Bad Wolf, a Fairy Tale Fantasy — at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16.

According to Jeannie Brzovic, MTHS drama and/theatre arts teacher, the play production class will be hosting elementary school matinees on both Wednesday and Thursday. “The Foundation for Edmonds School District generously provided funds to transport the students for the matinees, as well as costumes, props,” and also covered the cost of the rights and royalties associated with producing the children’s play by Joseph Robinette. In addition, the grant is funding the public performance Thursday night at the MTHS Theatre. “It is a short one-hour play so everyone can get home in time for bed (bedtime story already taken care of),” Brzovic said.

Here’s the synopsis:

In this version of The Big Bad Wolf and the Three Little Pigs, we decide if the Wolf is a villain or a victim. Are The Three Pigs: innocent or at fault? The Jurors (Miss Muffet, Bo Peep, Cinderella, and Humpty-Dumpty, to name a few): solid citizens or characters with a past? And what about Judge Wise O. Al? Is justice on his side—or does he have a secret to hide? Then there’s the media — a reporter, newscaster and town crier. Have they come to accurately report the proceedings — or to turn the courtroom into a media circus? And who is that surprise witness at the end? The answers to these profound questions and even more are revealed once and for all in this rollicking, fun-filled, action-packed trial. Our story examines the guilt, or innocence, of the accused from different points of view and comes up with a surprising, yet eminently satisfying, conclusion in which no one escapes unscathed. And, as a bonus, a lesson or two is learned along the way.

Mountlake Terrace High School is located at 21801 44th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace.