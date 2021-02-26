Free ‘Black is Beautiful’ online art lesson offered this Saturday

Community members of all ages will have the chance to participate Saturday, Feb. 27 from noon-2 p.m. in an online art lesson and create a self-portrait while learning about artist Jean Michel Basquiat’s history and celebrating his work. The free event is being presented by the Mountlake Terrace Anti-Racist Coalition (MLT ARC) in conjunction with Mountlake Terrace Elementary School’s Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) and hosted by the school’s art instructor Brandy Houllahan.

Saturday’s art lesson will focus thematically on Black is Beautiful and Black Lives Matter. Participants will learn about other Black American artists in addition to Basquiat. Teachings will center on understanding racial prejudices, socio-political history, self-affirmation biology, and exploring creative self-expression.

While the event is for adults and children, some of the historical content deals with police brutality and the artist’s death from a drug overdose. The instructor will warn parents immediately beforehand so they can potentially mute that part of the discussion if desired.

Lisa Hernandez, who founded the MLT ARC and is also in the PTO, had the idea for the upcoming community-wide event after her son recently participated in the same lesson as part of Black History Month activities at the elementary school. Hernandez said she felt it important to share Houllahan’s lessons about Basquiat and the “Black excellence of his art and his advocacy.” Examples of his styles, techniques and approaches will then help to serve as guidelines during the creation of a self-portrait.

Hernandez is pursuing a degree in child, youth and family studies and as part of her practicum with the school’s principal was put in charge of organizing its Black History Month events. Wanting to include an art component in the lessons, Hernandez said she was so impressed by what Houllahan came up with that she then asked her about the possibility of sharing it with the larger community.

“I think it’s just going to be something that’s fun, something that can get our creative juices flowing,” she said. “Anyone can do it; anyone can participate and the cool thing about this project is that you can use any kind of material.”

Organizers are recommending any basic art supply items from a wide variety of possibilities so that the lesson is easily accessible. Surfaces suggested to create on include various types of common household papers, cardboard, wood or “whatever you have.” Ideas for potential marking tools to have encompass pencils, pens, crayons, markers and paints.

They are even offering help for obtaining art tools beforehand on the event’s social media page.

Hernandez said there will be moderators Saturday to ensure “it stays a safe space, which is important.” She is excited to connect with the community in a shared learning experience and hopes that people who may not previously be familiar with Basquiat’s work will not only be provided an introduction, but “then seek out more of the amazing art that the Black community creates,” Hernandez said.

— By Nathan Blackwell