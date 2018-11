A free beginning genealogy class is set for this Saturday, Nov. 3, 10 -11 a.m. at the Sno-Isle Genealogical Research Library in Heritage Park, 19827 Poplar Way, Lynnwood.

If you have been interested in researching your family, this is the class for you. Tips on getting started and organized will be shared. This drop-in class is offered the first Sat. of every month.

For more information, call 425-775-6267 on Tuesday, Thursday or Saturday.