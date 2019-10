The Sno-Isle Geneaological Society is offering a free beginning genealogy class on at Saturday, Oct. 5, at its Research Library, 19827 Poplar Way, Heritage Park, Lynnwood, at 10 a.m.

The one-hour free class can help the beginning researcher get organized and off to a good start in documenting family history. Drop-ins are welcome. For more information call 425-775-6267 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday or Saturday