Sno-Isle Genealogy Society is offering a free beginning genealogy class this Saturday, June 1 from 10-11 a.m., offered at the society’s Research Library, 19827 Poplar Way, Heritage Park, Lynnwood.

This drop-in class will include helpful research tips to make a genealogy-related vacation trip more meaningful. For more information, call 425-775-6267 on Tuesday, Thursday or Saturday from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.