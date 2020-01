Start the new year by making a resolution to research your family history. The Sno-Isle Genealogical Society offers a free beginning genealogy class on the first Saturday of the month, with the next one Jan. 4.

The one-hour drop-in class will be at the Research Library, 19827 Poplar Way, Heritage Park, Lynnwood, at 10 a.m. The class will help with organization and tips to get started.

For more information, call 425-775-6267 on Thursday between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.