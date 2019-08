The Sno-Isle Genealogical Society is offering a free beginning genealogy class this Saturday, Aug. 3, at 10 a.m., aimed at helping you start your research in an orderly way.

The one-hour drop-in class will be held in the society’s research library, located at 19827 Poplar Way, Heritage Park, Lynnwood.

The library is open on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. For more information, call 425-775-6267.