Free at-home COVID tests now available for order

According to the federal government, residential households in the U.S. can order one set of four free at-home tests via this USPS link.

There is a limit of one order per residential address

One order includes four ndividual rapid antigen COVID-19 tests

Orders will ship free starting in late January If you need a COVID-⁠19 test now, see other testing resources for free locations in your area.

To learn more, visit covidtests.gov.