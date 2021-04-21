Free access to state parks April 22 in honor of Earth Day

In honor of Earth Day, the Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission is providing the public with a free day of access to state parks on Thursday, April 22, during which visitors will not need a Discover Pass for day-use parking.

There are various other free days throughout the year as part of the legislation that created the Discover Pass, which costs $30 for annual parking or $10 for a one-day permit. It provides daytime access to parks and is required for vehicles on state recreation lands managed by Washington State Parks, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Department of Natural Resources. The legislation provided that up to 12 free days a year could be designated when the pass would not be required to visit state parks.

The remaining 2021 free days are as follows:

Saturday, June 5 — National Trails Day

Saturday, June 12 – National Get Outdoors Day

Sunday, June 13 — Free Fishing Day

Wednesday, Aug. 25 — National Park Service Birthday

Saturday, Sept. 25 — National Public Lands Day

Thursday, Nov. 11 — Veterans Day

Friday, Nov. 26 — Autumn free day

Washington State Parks has an online tool for finding parks. Overnight visitors in state parks are charged fees for camping and overnight accommodations which also include day access.

More information about the Discover Pass can be viewed here.