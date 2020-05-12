Fraudulent COVID-19 unemployment claims on the rise

Both nationally and in Washington state, there have been many reports that scammers are fraudulently applying for COVID-19 unemployment compensation. In addition, reports are surfacing of fake sites being set up to steal claimants’ personal information. The Washington State Employment Security Department says it would never request personal information, such as an individual’s Social Security number, outside of the ESD secure internet site.

If you become aware of or suspect you have been a victim of unemployment fraud, you should report it to the ESD through one of the following methods:

Toll-free number: 800-246-9763

Faxing a letter to: 360-902-9771

Email esdfraud@esd.wa.gov (preferred method of notice)

(preferred method of notice) Completing an online benefits-fraud reporting form on ESD’s website: www.esd.wa.gov/unemployment/unemployment-benefits-fraud

Once you notify ESD of the fraudulent claim using one of the methods listed, ESD will respond with next steps.