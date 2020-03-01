Frank Gaffney painting exhibit opens at MLT Library March 1

The Mountlake Terrace Arts Advisory Commission presents the Frank Gaffney Painting Exhibit at the Mountlake Terrace Library, 23300 58th Ave. W.

Frank Gaffney came to Seattle to study advertising and design at Cornish College of the Arts. He had his first solo exhibition shortly after graduation from Cornish, then began working in the graphic arts field as a corporate designer and illustrator. He studied portraiture with Leslie B. DeMille at the Scottsdale Artist’s School, studied painting under William F. Reese and took a workshop with Master Artist Ned Mueller.

While Frank’s first love is portraiture, his extensive boating experience in the waters of Washington State and British Columbia has inspired many marine paintings.

Frank is a signature member and past president of the Puget Sound Group of Northwest Artists and a signature member of The American Society of Marine Artists. He is also a member of Oil Painters of America, American Impressionist Society and the Coast Guard Art Program.

The Mountlake Terrace Arts Advisory Commission oversees the library exhibits as part of its mission to promote cultural events in the community.

The show runs through March 31 at the Mountlake Terrace Library, Mondays through Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Fridays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays 1 to 5 p.m.