Frank Gaffney featured artist for April at Mountlake Terrace Library

The Mountlake Terrace Arts Advisory Commission has selected Frank Gaffney for the April exhibit at the Mountlake Terrace Library.

From the artist’s bio: “While Frank’s first love is portraiture, his extensive boating experience in the waters of Washington State and British Columbia, Canada, has inspired many marine paintings. Recent works also depict new experiences sailing in Croatia and the Caribbean Islands.”

The Arts Advisory Commission oversees the monthly library exhibits as part of its mission to promote cultural events in the community. Library hours are Monday- Thursday 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Friday-Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m., and Sunday 1-5 p.m.