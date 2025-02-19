Frank DeMiero: A life in music, love and leadership

Francis “Frank” DeMiero

1940-2025

Francis “Frank” DeMiero, a pioneering and passionate music educator, devoted family man, and lifelong advocate for the transformative power of music, passed away peacefully on February 19, 2025, at the age of 84. Known for his boundless energy, generosity, and deep belief in the potential of every student, Frank’s legacy will continue to resonate for generations.

Born on July 26, 1940, in McKeesport, PA, Frank was the youngest son of Carmella (“Nellie”) and William (“Bill”) DeMiero. In 1946, his family left Pennsylvania in search of new opportunities, settling in Belfair, WA, where Frank was raised alongside his older brother, William Jr. (“Cap”). His father and Uncle Frank, both World War II veterans, instilled in him resilience, optimism, and a deep love for his Italian heritage — values that would guide him throughout his life. Their home, located on a five-acre working farm, was constantly filled with music — with his mom dancing the Tarantella, his brother playing the upright bass, and Frank joining in on the accordion.

At South Kitsap High School, Frank met the love of his life, Yvonne (Torgusen), during the school’s annual production of the Follies. After that, the two were inseparable, and on July 4, 1959, they married, beginning a partnership that would last more than 65 years. Together, they built a life rooted in love, faith, and family, raising three children: Vincent, Carmelyn, and Joe.

Frank’s passion for music led him to Olympic College (Bremerton, WA) and then Eastern Washington University (Cheney, WA), where he earned his degree in Music Education under the tutelage of Dr. Ralph Manzo, who took the school’s choir on a USO tour of Japan and Taiwan in the fall of 1963. He later pursued his Master’s Degree in Choral Conducting at Central Washington University (Ellensburg, WA) under the mentorship of Dr. Wayne Hertz.

Over the course of his 60-year career, Frank transformed the world of music education. He established and defended arts programs in public schools, founded groundbreaking ensembles, and created camps, festivals, conferences, and professional organizations that set new standards for excellence. He revolutionized the music publishing industry and helped launch the careers of countless musicians.

Frank’s first teaching position was at Weatherwax High School (Aberdeen, WA). Later, at Mountlake Terrace High School (Mountlake Terrace, WA), he succeeded his mentor and dear friend, Ed Aliverti. As director of the Dynamics jazz choir, he led them to win top honors at every major jazz festival. Under his leadership, the group toured the Panama Canal in 1971 as official cultural ambassadors for Washington State. In 1974, Frank founded the music department at Edmonds Community College (Lynnwood, WA), where he created the Soundsation jazz choir, which quickly gained national recognition, touring internationally and performing as an opening act for legends such as Bob Hope and Bill Cosby.

As Music Supervisor of the Edmonds School District (Edmonds, WA), Frank established one of the most celebrated music programs in the country. Under his leadership, every elementary student received general music education, and the district became home to some of the nation’s most award-winning high school music ensembles.

For nearly three decades, Bastyr University (Kenmore, WA) studied Frank’s approach to education, ultimately publishing an analysis titled “Helping the Learner Learn.” The study, which is now a foundational text in education programs throughout North America, highlighted Frank’s unique ability to foster creativity, collaboration, and confidence in students and educators alike.

Beyond the classroom, Frank’s influence continued to shape the music community. He established the Seattle Jazz Singers and the Sno-King Community Chorale, bringing together professional and community musicians in harmony. He founded the DeMiero Jazz Festival (previously known as the Soundsation Jazz Festival and Lynnwood Jazz Festival), the first-ever non-competitive jazz festival, which remains a premier event nearly 50 years later. Frank was also a founding member of the Jazz Education Network (formerly known as the International Association for Jazz Education) and the Edmonds Jazz Connection, both dedicated to expanding opportunities for young musicians and educators.

For 25 years, the week-long summertime Frank DeMiero Jazz Camp provided an immersive and inspiring experience for thousands of students and educators, featuring some of the world’s most celebrated jazz musicians and teachers as camp faculty.

Frank also co-founded Sound Music Publications (now Anchor Music), which became the premier source for jazz choir arrangements for schools and community ensembles across North America and beyond.

He was a voting member of the GRAMMYs and the recipient of numerous awards for his contributions to music education. But accolades were never what motivated him — his passion was always about connection, community, and bringing out the best in people.

Faith was at the heart of Frank’s life. He and Yvonne were longtime members of Holy Rosary in Edmonds, WA, and St. Pius X Catholic Parish in Mountlake Terrace, WA, where he conducted the church choir for nearly 20 years.

At home, Frank’s passion for music was matched by his unwavering devotion to his family. He cherished Sunday dinners, Christmas baking days and ravioli making with his grandchildren, and summers in Ocean Shores, WA. He loved salmon fishing on Puget Sound with his sons and grandsons and evenings playing poker with his closest friends in music education. He carried $2 bills in his wallet, handing them out to children he met, each one signed and dated with a message of encouragement — just one of the many small but profound ways he left a lasting impact on those around him.

Frank is survived by his wife, Yvonne; his three children, Vincent (Debra), Carmelyn (Richard), and Joe (Pamela); his five grandchildren, Miranda (Nick), Gabriel, Maria (Philipp), Dominic, and Giuseppe; and his five great-grandchildren, Dante, Lorenzo, Xavier, Mae, and Luca.

The DeMiero family kindly requests that tax-deductible donations be made to the DeMiero Jazz Fest, where every dollar ensures that Frank’s legacy will endure for generations to come.

Information about a celebration of life will be shared in the coming months.