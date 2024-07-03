Fourth suspect arrested in connection with January home invasion robbery in MLT

A fourth suspect was arrested Tuesday in a series of home invasion robberies that included one in Mountlake Terrace Jan. 15.

Mountlake Terrace Police Cmdr. Scott King said Wednesday that the suspect was arrested at his workplace in Kitsap County, and then booked into Snohomish County Jail for investigation of multiple robberies. Mountlake Terrace police, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office and the Violent Offender Task Force worked together on the case.

In March, investigators arrested three people in Seattle in connection with the robberies. In that instance, Mountlake Terrace detectives worked with Seattle police, North Sound Metro SWAT and Seattle SWAT.

Mountlake Terrace police said they believe they have now identified all the suspects in the Mountlake Terrace robbery.

“This was excellent policework,”King said. “The investigators made this happen through hard work partnering with the county.”