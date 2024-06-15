Fourteen Mountlake Terrace HS student athletes sign letters of intent

Fourteen Mountlake Terrace High School student athletes signed their letters of intent to play for college teams during a ceremony in the school gym June 10.

MTHS Athletic Director Sharalee Mathews-Malloy served as the master of ceremonies for the occasion. Students sat behind her at tables indicating their chosen colleges, pens laid next to their papers.

“This is a big deal,” Mathews-Malloy said. “If you look at statistics, only 7% of all high school athletes end up playing at the college level. The fact that we have 14 of our seniors going to play — that’s huge.”

Mathews-Malloy said that the ceremony was designed to recognize the efforts of the student athletes. She explained that they not only put time and dedication into their sports but into their academics.

The coaches introduced the players and offered fond memories and highlights of the athletes’ careers.

Girl’s volleyball coach Jean Kellogg spoke of Shady Mayer’s versatility on the court, stating she can play any position. She also pointed to Mayer’s skills as a leader, caretaker and exceptional student. Since starting volleyball as a freshman, Mayer – who will be playing for Olympic College in Bremerton – has been the first to arrive and the last to leave the gym, Kellogg said..

“She’s an amazing captain for the team,” Kellogg added.

Head softball coach Shannon Rasmussen cited Ellie Gilbert’s contributions as the team’s starting pitcher, with 320 strikeouts during the last two seasons, and as one of the Hawks’ top hitters. Gilbert will be competing for Central Washington University.

Noting the large number of student athletes this year, former head basketball Coach Nalin Sood said: “I recall when we did this for the first time, and we had three or four students. Now we’re using the gym.”

Sood then introduced Hawks basketball players Jaxon Dubiel and Logan Tews,Sood said that Tews – who will attend Edmonds College – is an intuitive player who contributed to the Hawks’ success. Dubiel – who will attend Western Washington University, competed in golf and track as well as basketball, Sood added.

Other speakers included assistant girls soccer coach Josh Cardin and head baseball coach Ryan Sells.

Head football coach Archie Malloy praised the team’s ability to come together as a family and learn cooperation and strategy. He also spoke highly of Zevon Jones, the Hawks’ running back, who will be playing for College of the Siskiyous.

Referring to the statistics provided by Mathews-Malloy at the beginning of the ceremony, Malloy said that Jones’ skill and dedication could get him past the next statistical funnel: from college to professional.

Here is the full list of student athletes signing their letters of intent:

Baseball:

– Matthew Meadows: Pacific Lutheran University

– Griffin Potter: Shoreline Community College

– Ryan Sturgill: Columbia Basin Community College

– Ethan Swenson: Pacific University

– Talan Zenk: Everett Community College

Basketball:

– Jaxon Dubiel: Western Washington University

– Logan Tews: Edmonds College

Equestrian:

– Sheridan Baringer: Oklahoma State

Football:

– Trevor Coble: Pacific Lutheran University

– Zaveon Jones: College of the Siskiyous

– Tyler Shankle: University of Puget Sound

Soccer:

– Natalie Cardin: Westminster College in Salt Lake City Utah

– Emmalynn Kuenning: Edmonds College

– Chloe Parker: Shoreline College

Softball:

– Ellie Gilbert: Central Washington University

Volleyball:

– Shady Mayer: Olympic College Bremerton

