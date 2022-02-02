Four professionals join Leadership Snohomish County board of directors

Leadership Snohomish County (LSC) welcomes four new members to its board of directors. The new members were approved by the current board and will serve three-year terms.

They are:

DeLon Lewis

Everett Community College

LSC Young Professionals Program, 2021

Garry Clark

Economic Alliance Snohomish County

Sandra Huber

Verdant Health

LSC Leadership for Racial Equity Cohort, 2021

Steve Corsi

Volunteers of America Western Washington

“I feel like being on LSC’s Board of Directors is bigger than just me,” says Lewis. “Snohomish County needs more Black, brown and Indigenous people in leadership positions; I’m blessed that I can do my part to make it a possibility for the next generation of young leaders.”

LSC’s Board of Directors is now filled with 17 professionals, with representation from organizations across all sectors, such as Inflection Wealth Management, Funko and Housing Hope as a few examples.

“The diversity in thought and sector fuels the LSC Board,” says Kathy Solberg, LSC Executive Director. “We realize our diversity on the LSC board culturally, geographically, generationally and through private, public and non-profit sectors being a part of our board.”

A nonprofit committed to building a community of authentic leaders in Snohomish County, LSC originally launched in 1996 with a single class of professionals. Today, it has expanded to three programs, continuing leadership development workshops and a diverse community of 1000+ alumni.

LSC also hosts a variety of community and alumni events, which includes the upcoming Step Up: Moving Racial Equity Forward conference on April 29t; this will be the sixth annual conference, and last year’s event was internationally recognized with over 900 attendees.

To learn about LSC’s Board of Directors, visit leadershipsc.org/boardofdirectors. To learn more about the Step Up conference, visit leadershipsc.org/stepup2022.