Four MTHS students participate in STEM Signing Day

Just like signing days for athletes, the second annual Washington STEM Signing Day Friday celebrated high school seniors from across the state — including four from Mountlake Terrace High School — as they made their commitments to some of the state and country’s top technical schools, colleges, and universities.

During an event presented in partnership with Boeing, students signed STEM Letters of Intent at the state capitol in Olympia during a ceremony attended by family members, elected officials and leadership from Boeing. Forty-nine students, one from each legislative district across the state, were selected to take part in the event based on their involvement in STEM education in school and community.

“Supporting these incredible students, and events like Washington STEM Signing Day that celebrate their success, is part of Boeing’s ongoing commitment to the communities where our employees live and work,” said Bill McSherry, vice president of Government Operations at Boeing Commercial Airplanes.

“Washington STEM knows that from early childhood to post-secondary, there is nothing better that prepares students for success in career and life than STEM.” said Caroline King, CEO of Washington STEM.

The Mountlake Terrace High School students are:

Grace Atkinson, who plans to attend the University of Washington or Western Washington University to study biology and become a forensic psychologist.

Phong Bach, who wants to attend either the University of Washington or Seattle University and have a career in health care.

Teresa Bonilla, who is deciding between Northwestern University and University of Washington with the goal of a career in research.

Vanesa Jaden Estrada, who is deciding between attending the University of Washington or Western Washington University and whose dream career is becoming a pediatrician.

(Photos courtesy Washington STEM. Grace Atkinson photo not provided)