Four Hawks receive All-Conference football honors

Four Mountlake Terrace Hawks have been selected to receive All-Conference honors for their performances during the 2A Northwest Conference (NWC) 2018 football season.

Seniors Brandon Bach, JP McIntosh and Nathan Fox have been picked for the conference’s Lake Division first team. Bach made the grade as both a wide receiver and as the honorary team’s punter. McIntosh was selected as an offensive lineman while Fox was chosen as a linebacker.

Senior George DeVries made the All-Conference second team as a linebacker.

The announcement of Northwest Conference All-Conference recipients was delayed until after all the teams in the league had completed their runs in the 2018 football playoffs. The NWC Sky Division champion Lynden Lions won their way into the WIAA 2A State Football Championship game where they were defeated by Hockinson 42-37 on Dec. 1.

2A Northwest Conference 2018 All-Conference selections (Mountlake Terrace)

First Team

Brandon Bach, wide receiver

Brandon Bach, punter

JP McIntosh, offensive lineman

Nathan Fox, linebacker

Second Team

George DeVries, linebacker

— By Doug Petrowski