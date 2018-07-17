Foundation for Edmonds School District receives $75K Whitehorse Foundation grant

The Foundation for Edmonds School District announced Monday it has received a $75,000 grant to help fund its new Whole Families, Whole Communities program.

The grant was received from the Whitehorse Foundation, which has a mission to fund organizations working to improve the quality of life for residents of Snohomish County. The Foundation focuses on programs that address prevention of problems and community challenges rather than later interventions.

In announcing the grant, the schools foundation noted that the Edmonds School District has experienced growing numbers of students living in poverty or homelessness, which can impact their ability to succeed in the classroom. In 2017, the foundation said, 37 percent of the district’s 21,600 students qualified for the federal Free and Reduced Price Meal program, and approximately 1,060 were recognized as homeless.

To address these needs, the foundation developed the Whole Families, Whole Communities (WFWC) program, a collaborative model made possible through an organized network of partners.

The purpose of Whole Families, Whole Communities is to increase financial stability and improve homelessness prevention resources for low-income families living in the Edmonds School District, the schools foundation said. The ultimate goal is increased academic success for students and improvements in quality of life, over the long term.

Whole Families, Whole Communities collaborative partners include:

Foundation for Edmonds School District

Edmonds School District

Edmonds Community College

University of Bothell, School of Nursing

Latino Education Training Institute

North Sound Church

Nourishing Network

Edmonds Family Medicine

HomeStreet Bank

Wells Fargo Bank

The foundation piloted Whole Families, Whole Communities at College Place Elementary School in spring 2018, and intends to roll out the program to other schools this fall.

“We are proud of our new, comprehensive program that will bring wrap-around services our students and families can access,” said Foundation for Edmonds School District Executive Director Deb Anderson. “This program can affect real change in our students’ lives.

“Our mission is to partner with the district in support of student learning, and to maximize the personal, creative and academic potential so that each student is career and college ready.”

