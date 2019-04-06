 Foundation for Edmonds School District receives $74K from Hazel Miller Foundation 

The Foundation for Edmonds School District has received $74,000 in grant funding from the Hazel Miller Foundation, a private non-profit organization dedicated to the citizens of Edmonds and South Snohomish County. The funds will be allocated to three Foundation programs: Students Scholarships, Hazel Miller Back to School Basics, and the Nourishing Network.

“We could not provide programs and services that fundamentally benefit thousands of students in our district without strong community partnerships,” said Foundation Executive Director Deborah Anderson. “We thank the Hazel Miller Foundation for once again investing in student success and supporting our teachers’ essential work in the classroom.”

The Student Scholarship program will receive $37,000 to increase the number and amount of financial awards given to graduating senior high school students going on to vocational, 2- or 4-year college programs, and to continue scholarship aid for qualifying students. Last year, the Foundation awarded $159,000 in scholarships to 69 students across the district’s six high schools.

The Hazel Miller Back to School Basics program will receive $32,000 so that teachers can buy classroom supplies and supplemental materials that enrich student learning. More than 250 teachers will receive funds at the beginning of the 2019-2020 school year.

The Foundation’s Nourishing Network program, created at the request of and in partnership with the Edmonds School District, will receive $5,000 to support services that include the following: weekend meal kits for more than 240 students weekly, the summer meal program serving 2,200 free lunches, pop-up pantries at five schools to provide food and basic necessities to struggling households, and holiday meals for 150 families in need.

The Hazel Miller Foundation supports programs and projects that serve the public’s benefit, especially in the areas of education and youth services, poverty alleviation and hunger, civic and community services and amenities, the environment, diversity, culture, and the arts. Learn more at www.hazelmillerfoundation.org