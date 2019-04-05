Foundation for Edmonds School District receives $5K grant for summer meal program

The Foundation for Edmonds School District announced Thursday that it has received a $5,000 grant from Horizon Foundation to support the Nourishing Network’s summer meal program. Funds will allow the foundation to increase meal sites from three to four locations in high-need neighborhoods and serve 2,200 meals to children facing hunger.

Neighborhoods served by the summer meal program have high numbers of students qualifying for the federal free and reduced lunch program that provides meals during the school day. Last year, nearly 650 children in the Edmonds School District were homeless and nearly 6,600 students received free or reduced cost lunch.

“The reality for many families is that summer break squeezes an already tight budget forcing a choice between food and rent, gas or other necessities. The free summer meal program reduces child hunger in our community,” says Foundation Executive Director Deborah Anderson.

Children ages 5-18 are served a nutritious lunch and participate in a mini summer camp offering themed learning and physical activities. Community partners include Sno-Isle Mobile Library Van, Experience Momentum, Move60! and South Snohomish Fire & Rescue. Services are free to all participants and do not require pre-registration.

The Nourishing Network’s 2019 summer meal program will run Monday-Thursday from July 1 through Aug. 22 at four Lynnwood locations: Community Life Center, Martha Lake Baptist Church, Meadowdale Community Church and South Lynnwood Park.