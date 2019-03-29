 Foundation for Edmonds School District receives $45K grant from Verdant Health Commission 

The Foundation for Edmonds School District announced Thursday that it has received a $45,000 grant from Verdant Health Commission to expand the Nourishing Network’s summer meal program. Funds will be used over three years to support a fourth meal site, and serve 2,200 meals to children who face hunger during summer months.

In the Edmonds School District, more than 6,600 students qualify for the free and reduced lunch program, which provides breakfast and/or lunch during the school day. Summer meal sites are located in high-need neighborhoods where as many as 75 percent of children qualify.

“Families who rely on federal free and reduced meals during the school year often don’t have the income to pay for an additional 10 meals a week during the summer,” saidFoundation Executive Director Deborah Anderson. “When school is not in session, children may go without breakfast and lunch. The free summer meal program reduces child hunger in our community.”

Children ages 5-18 are served a nutritious lunch and participate in a mini summer camp that offers themed physical and learning activities. Community partners include: Sno-Isle Mobile Library Van, Experience Momentum, Move60!, and South Snohomish Fire & Rescue. Services are free to all participants and do not require pre-registration.

The 2019 summer meal program will run Monday-Thursday from July 1 through Aug. 22 at four Lynnwood locations: Community Life Center, Martha Lake Baptist Church, Meadowdale Community Church and South Lynnwood Park.

Learn more at www.foundationesd.org.