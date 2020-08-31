Foundation for Edmonds School District receives $40,000 grant from City of Mountlake Terrace to help residents in need

The Foundation for Edmonds School District, in partnership with Calvary Fellowship and the Mountlake Terrace Community Foundation, has

received a $40,000 grant from the City of Mountlake Terrace to help residents who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The funding is provided to the city through the federal CARES Act.

Residents of Mountlake Terrace can receive financial support to pay unmet bills such as childcare costs, utilities, car repairs, or medical bills. The grant will also cover the cost of delivering meals to families in need through home deliveries, pop up pantries, weekend meal kits and pantry boxes.

The Foundation anticipates that the funding will help almost 1,100 families with meal delivery and, alongside its partners, plans to deliver approximately 30,000 in financial support.

“We thank the City of Mountlake Terrace for their dedication to families in the Mountlake Terrace Community” said Deborah Brandi, Foundation for Edmonds School District executive director. “We look forward to helping to stabilize families who are in crisis during the COVID pandemic.”

Families with children in the Edmonds School District can receive meal delivery and financial assistance by contacting the District’s Family Support team. Families who do not have children in the school district, and would still like to receive financial support, can email either Calvary Fellowship or the Mountlake Terrace Community Foundation.

The Edmonds School District is Snohomish County’s largest public school district, serving more than 21,000 students across 35 campuses. Boundaries span five communities including Lynnwood, Edmonds, Mountlake Terrace, Brier, Woodway and part of Bothell. On average, 33 percent of the district’s students are eligible for the federal free or reduced lunch program.

With an all-volunteer board and active community participants, the Foundation for Edmonds School District provides supplemental funding to support students, families, and educators in the pursuit of educational excellence.