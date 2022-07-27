Foundation for Edmonds School District receives $226K in grants to support vulnerable families  

The Foundation for Edmonds School District has received two grants — $201,000 from the Whitehorse Foundation and $25,000 from the Liberty Mutual Foundation’s Safeco Insurance Fund — to help support its Whole Families, Whole Communities program benefiting vulnerable families in the Edmonds School District.

The Whitehorse Foundation is a leading advocate and funder of organizations that work to improve the quality of life for children, youth, and families in Snohomish County. The Liberty Mutual Foundation works to support local communities by investing in the expertise and leadership of local non-profits to improve the lives of vulnerable populations and empower individuals and families.

Now in its sixth year, Whole Families, Whole Communities continues to be a critical lifeline for families in need in the Edmonds School District, the foundation said. Funding from the grants will allow the foundation to continue and increase support for students and their families. The program works to provide food, emergency funding, career counselling, and many other services to families experiencing homelessness, financial instability and persistent poverty through a collaboration of community partners.

The foundation will also continue to provide important services such as free Nourishing Network weekend and summer meals alongside career classes and coaching for families.

“Families are seeing a big impact not only from the effects of the pandemic, but also from rising inflation” said Deborah Brandi, foundation executive director. “We are incredibly thankful for the Whitehorse Foundation and the Liberty Mutual Foundation; these grants will go a long way in helping our families.”

You can learn more about the foundation at www.foundationesd.org.