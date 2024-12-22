Foundation for Edmonds School District receives $140K grant from Verdant Health Commission

The Foundation for Edmonds School District has been awarded a $140,000 grant from the Verdant Health Commission to support its efforts in addressing food insecurity for children and families in South Snohomish County. According to a news release announcing the award, this funding will bolster the foundation’s Nourishing Network program, which provides critical meal services during weekends, summers and major holidays to struggling children and families.

The Verdant Health Commission is dedicated to improving health outcomes for residents of South Snohomish County by providing funding to community organizations and expanding access to vital health and wellness resources.

Due to rising grocery prices, the lingering effects of the pandemic and layoffs at larger corporations in the area, many parents are faced with difficult choices — deciding whether to pay rent, cover medical bills or put food on the table. The foundation’s Nourishing Network program is facing soaring levels of need this year, a growing trend across the state. Washington food banks anticipate upwards of 10 million visits in the upcoming year as one in four Washingtonians face food insecurity. Thousands of students in South Snohomish County rely on community support, with many living in low-income households or facing housing instability, the foundation said.

Through the Nourishing Network, the foundation offers weekend meal kits, holiday meals, pop-up pantries and summer camp programs, ensuring that children have access to consistent and nutritious meals year-round. The program distributed almost 133,000 pounds of food in the 2023-24 school year.

“We are incredibly grateful for Verdant Health Commission’s partnership and support,” said Deborah Brandi, foundation executive director. “This grant ensures that our most vulnerable students and families can access the food and resources they need to thrive. By investing in our community’s well-being, Verdant is making a profound difference in the lives of countless children and families.”

Learn more about the Foundation for Edmonds School District at www.foundationesd.org.