 Foundation for Edmonds School District receives $10,000 gift 

The Foundation for Edmonds School District has received a $10,000 gift from Seattle-based Inspirus Credit Union. Funds will further the foundation’s work in all program areas including Creative Classroom and School-Wide Grants; World Language, P-SAT, College in the High School test fees; Summer School Credit Recovery class fees; Bridging the Digital Divide and the Nourishing Network.

“Inspirus has a long history of investing in public education and strong communities throughout Washington State. said Foundation Executive Director Deborah Anderson. “We are honored to be among the organizations it supports.”

The Edmonds School District is Snohomish County’s largest public school district, serving more than 20,200 students across 35 schools. Nearly 33 percent of students are eligible for free or reduced lunch and an estimated 600 will experience homelessness during the school year. Last year, the foundation made more than $600,000 in district-wide program investments.

Inspirus Credit Union, which recently announced its intent to merge with Gesa Credit Union, has more than 80,000 members and $1 billion in assets.

“It is evident that the Foundation for Edmonds School District creatively and effectively bridges barriers to school success,” said Pamela Shelp, Community Engagement & Partnership Coordinator, Inspirus Credit Union. “Our two organizations share a common belief that quality public schools and secure families make for thriving communities. This gift is an investment in those priorities.”