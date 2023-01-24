Foundation for Edmonds School District partners with Rotary Club of Lynnwood to manage scholarships for graduating seniors

The Foundation for Edmonds School District said it is partnering with the Rotary Club of Lynnwood and the Lynnwood Rotary Community Foundation to award academic scholarships.

In 2010, the Martha Lake Community Club provided a generous gift to the Lynnwood Rotary Community Foundation, which includes awarding multiple vocational, trade school, and academic scholarships.

The partnership between the club and the Foundation for Edmonds School District is part of a larger alliance between the foundation and multiple individuals and community organizations. The alliance provides thousands of dollars in scholarships each year to deserving Edmonds School District students.

The Lynnwood Rotary Club will also be awarding an academic scholarship honoring long-time Rotarian and community philanthropist Bernie Sigler. A tireless advocate for education and for the community’s residents, the memorial scholarship will honor his legacy of service. Each scholarship will recognize outstanding students in the Edmonds School District who demonstrate a commitment to others through community service. Award amounts will vary each year.

“The Rotary Club of Lynnwood are a shining example of serving our community,” said Deborah Brandi, Foundation for Edmonds School District executive director. “We are honored to award these scholarships to deserving students so they can continue their educational journey and help make our world a better place for everyone.”

Learn more about the Foundation for Edmonds School District’s scholarship program here.